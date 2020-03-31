IT&E launches Stay Home Challenge

IT&E’s Stay Home Challenge encourages residents to stay home. The winners will get one of three new Samsung phones, each with a free year of service.

Residents can enter to win by posting a photo or short video that shows how they are passing the time while they are social distancing by staying at home.

“We understand that having to stay home and avoid gatherings can be difficult, though it is necessary to help flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19. The IT&E Stay Home Challenge provides a creative outlet for anyone who might be bored or is uncomfortable with this limiting lifestyle, and allows us to support each other. Most importantly we want to encourage everyone to stay home, be healthy and be safe,” said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

CNMI and Guam residents can join by posting a 30 to 60 second video on their Instagram that shows how they’re passing time while at home. The entries must tag IT&E and use #ITEstayhomechallenge in the caption, and follow IT&E on Instagram. Deadline for entries is April 11 and winners will be announced on social media at noon on April 17.

Prizes will be awarded by:

• IT&E’s choice: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

• Most likes: Samsung Galaxy S20+

• Randomly selected from all entries: Samsung Galaxy S20