Telecommunications provider IT&E is moving its Saipan store to a larger location in Oleai, the company stated Feb. 11 in a press release.

The Oleai store will open its doors Tuesday, Feb. 22.

All residential and business services will be available at the new location, while the marketing department will be transferred to IT&E’s headquarters in Susupe. IT&E operations will cease at the Chalan Laulau location Friday, Feb. 18.

“We look forward to serving our subscribers in our new, larger store in Oleai,” said Rose Soledad, general manager of IT&E CNMI. “The new location is more conveniently located at the intersection of Middle Road and Monsignor Guerrero, making assistance and our service more easily accessible.”

Hours of operation at the Oleai store will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Renovations began in November and the new store will feature a fresh look and an open-floor design, the company stated in the release.

Also, in November, the provider opened a payment center in Kada Dia Market in Chalan Kanoa to offer another option for paying bills. The payment center is open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to the release.

Assistance is available 24/7 online at ite.net.