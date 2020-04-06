IT&E: No data caps until April 30

IT&E announced Sunday its subscribers will continue to enjoy no data caps until April 30. In addition, IT&E's bill payment deadline has been pushed back from the 15th of the month, so subscribers can continue to pay their monthly bill any time during the month and no late fees or suspensions will be applied.

"IT&E recognizes there continues to be the need for residents to stay informed, keep up with online education and telecommute efficiently," Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E, said in a press release. "We, along with the rest of the community, hope that the situation improves, but in the meantime we want to do our part to help our community overcome the challenges we face."

IT&E hours of operation are as follows:

• Harmon, Guam: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday

• Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Guam: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday

• TSL Plaza, Saipan: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday

• Tinian: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday

• Rota: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Friday