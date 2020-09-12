IT&E on Friday announced that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are available at IT&E locations.

For a limited time, customers can get an online-only discount of 15% off their new Note20 or Note20 Ultra when purchased at ite.net with the Unlimited Plan. Free delivery for online purchases is available for eligible locations, according to a release from the company.

“The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra represent the evolution of devices built for creators, professionals, gamers and anyone that wants to stay connected," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E. "This is the device for people who want to bring their work and play to new heights.”

Features of the Note20 and Note20 Ultra include: battery with 50% charge in 30 minutes and wireless power sharing; 128 gigabyte internal memory, the Note20 Ultra allows for 1 terabyte extendable memory.