With many families choosing distance learning for their children during the COVID-19 crisis, IT&E has announced it is offering free data for distance learning platforms for students and teachers, IT&E stated in a press release.

Students and teachers in Guam are now able to access distance learning platforms via the mobile application and websites on their mobile phones or by using a mobile data hot spot, and it will not be applied to their data consumption. This feature is available for existing and new customers subscribed to the IT&E student and teacher discount, according to the release.

IT&E stated it has whitelisted the following distance learning and associated platforms: Blackboard Learn; Blackboard Ultra; The G Suite for Education, which includes Google Classroom, Meet, Calendar, Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Duo, Hangouts and Chat.

"Students and teachers can use certain distance learning mobile apps and websites as much as they need without worrying about depleting their data buckets for the month," said Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E. "We believe that education is vital to a thriving community and its benefits are far-reaching. Supporting our students and teachers is part of our commitment to the islands we serve.”

To sign up for the student and teacher discount and free data for distance learning resources, students and teachers must provide their school ID or other verification when signing up in-store or upload the documents when signing up online at ite.net, IT&E stated in the release.

