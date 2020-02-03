IT&E and 10T Tech Limited are launching digital eSIM services in the CNMI and Guam on Feb. 3. This advanced service allows smartphone owners with the latest Apple iPhones, iPads and Google Pixel 3 and 3a devices to sign up for IT&E services by purchasing a QR code.

"eSIM enables a function called Dual-SIM Dual-Standby (DSDS), which allows IT&E customers to send and receive calls and text messages from two different numbers, like their work and personal numbers, on the same device," said Sean Leon Guerrero, network device performance technician at IT&E.

"When traveling, IT&E customers can enjoy our Mobile Passport the same way, with the freedom of being able to use another SIM at the same time," he said.

Initially, customers will use a printed QR Code voucher to instruct their device to download the eSIM profile. In the future, they’ll be able to use a digital QR code.