IT&E has bought iCONNECT's telecommunications assets in Guam and the Northern Marianas, both companies announced in a joint statement Monday.

"By the end of the year, all iCONNECT cellular customers will be completely serviced by IT&E. iCONNECT will discontinue cellular operations, including store and website operations," iCONNECT stated in an email to customers.

The acquisition leaves Guam with the three main telecom competitors – GTA, DOCOMO PACIFIC and IT&E – all competing for the mobile phone market and fast internet for homes, offices and classrooms.

IT&E did not disclose the price tag of the acquisition and the number of customers that will be transferring over from iCONNECT to IT&E.

IT&E has been in business for 35 years and iCONNECT for 20 years.

IT&E will acquire iCONNECT's wireless network, Integrated Digital Enhanced Network, also known as Push-To-Talk, and customer base.

"As a result of the acquisition, IT&E and iCONNECT subscribers will enjoy enhanced services and expanded wireless broadband experience in the CNMI and Guam at no additional cost," the companies stated.

“IT&E and iCONNECT share a dedication to keeping the communities of Guam and the CNMI connected to the world with leading-edge technology. The acquisition will allow us to continue with our improvements to our network coverage and data capabilities in Guam and the CNMI,” stated Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E.

Rene C. Lao, chief financial officer of iCONNECT, said, "Upon completion of the customer migration, iCONNECT customers will start to reap the benefits of IT&E's advanced network and innovative capabilities in Guam and the CNMI and will further enjoy the advances of ITE's 5G network upon rollout."

The deal was signed on Sept. 22.

On Oct. 1, all iCONNECT postpaid and prepaid subscribers began a transition to IT&E over a period of 90 days. During this transition, iCONNECT will continue to operate its network and retail locations. iDEN services will continue uninterrupted, as well.

"With the transfer to IT&E, iCONNECT subscribers will continue to enjoy existing services and offerings," according to the joint statement."

Subscribers’ phone numbers will remain the same and subscribers will be advised if a SIM card replacement is required.

Citadel Holdings is the parent company of IT&E.

In September 2018, IT&E announced South Korea's largest mobil operator, SK Telecom, made a $33 million investment into IT&E.