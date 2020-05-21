IT&E will offer the powerful and affordable new iPhone SE, the company stated in a press release Wednesday.

Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone SE offers great battery life and the best single-camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode, the company stated.

iPhone SE comes in black, white and red — with a popular design built to withstand the elements, with dust and water resistance, the company stated.

Customers can order the new iPhone SE Friday at store.ite.net and in IT&E stores.

IT&E has been serving Guam and the Marianas for more than 35 years.

The press release did not indicate a price. It starts at $399 on apple.com.