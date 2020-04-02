IT&E to support UOG telethon

IT&E is providing phone lines for the University of Guam’s Livestream Telethon, which aims to benefit health care workers.

The telethon will be held on April 8, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Residents can donate:

• Online at give.uog.edu

• Over the phone by calling one of the following dedicated 10 numbers at the time of the telethon:

(671) 747–1171 through 76

(671) 747-1178

(671) 747-1180 through 1182

In addition, IT&E subscribers will be able to donate via SMS from April 2 to 8. To donate, IT&E subscribers can text the following to 4357:

• HELP5 to donate $5

• HELP10 to donate $10

• HELP25 to donate $25

The goal of the telethon is to raise $20,000 to purchase masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and other needed medical equipment, as well as meals for Guam health care workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“We at IT&E thank all of our healthcare professionals that are working hard to care for our island’s sick,” said CEO Jim Oehlerking. “They do so despite the personal risk, and we greatly applaud them. I also want to thank the University of Guam for organizing this fundraising effort. By doing our part, we hope to make the jobs of our doctors, nurses, first responders and others easier and safer.”

There has been a shortage of personal protective equipment at private clinics and officials said the hospitals also are running low on masks and other items. Additionally, local union officials have voiced concerns that firefighters and police officers who are out serving the community don't have proper protective equipment as well.

The telethon is one of several efforts locally to either raise funds to purchase equipment or seek donations from companies who some available.

“During times like these, it’s great to see our community come together. Our partnership with IT&E for the UOG Livestream Telethon provides our audience with another way to donate to our frontline healthcare providers,” said Thomas W. Krise, University of Guam president.

IT&E has implemented several relief measures for its subscribers. On March 17, IT&E announced it is removing data caps for its subscribers. This allows residents to stay updated, keep up with online classes and school assignments, and stay connected to work. In addition, IT&E has pushed back the due date for bills, so that subscribers can pay anytime during the month without late fees.