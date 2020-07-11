IT&E warns of scam survey

IT&E is cautioning customers that an unknown third party is posing as IT&E and sending fraudulent offers to customers. A fraudulent notification tells customers they have a chance to win a Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S9 from IT&E, and that in order to enter to win, they must complete a survey to evaluate IT&E services.

"This message, survey and giveaway were not sent or approved by IT&E. At this time, IT&E is not hosting any giveaways. All official contests and giveaways are announced on IT&E’s official social media and website," the company stated.

IT&E does not recommend clicking on the link, taking the survey or responding to the message.

For more information or to report suspicious activity, contact IT&E at 671-922-4483 on Guam and 670-682-4483 in the Northern Marianas.