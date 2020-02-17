ITC building has a new property manager

Charles McJohn II has been hired as the new property manager for the Guam ITC Building, Fujita Property Guam Inc. announced Friday.

McJohn brings with him more than a decade of management experience comprising commercial property leasing, marketing and building operations, Fujita Property stated in a press release.

Most recently, McJohn served as assistant general manager of the Agana Shopping Center, a company he was with since 2010.

"The Guam ITC Building is an iconic property here on our island and I am thrilled to join this talented team and to elevate the company going forward," McJohn stated in the press release.

Raised in Merizo, McJohn is a graduate of Southern High School. He graduated in 2004 from the University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree in business management economics. He then worked in Beverly Hills, California, for four years before returning to Guam in 2007.

He was recently named in Guam Business Magazine's 40 under 40 for the second time. He also served as the chairperson for the Guam Chamber of Commerce Songfest.

“Charles brings a balance of experience and ideas to the operations at the Guam ITC Building”, said Brian Bamba, ITC managing director. “Since acquiring the building in 2016, Fujita Property has continued to invest in improving the experience for our tenants and customers."

In December 2019, Foody’s opened at the ITC Building. In addition, My Office, which aims to meet the needs of professionals and entrepreneurs looking to avail themselves of a variety of office services without the commitment to a long-term lease, has opened its doors on the first floor of ITC.

The ITC Building originally opened in 1974. The building is owned by Prospector Properties and managed by Fujita Properties Guam, which does business as the Guam ITC Building.