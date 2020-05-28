Small business owner Ann Marie Pelobello had to let go of her employees in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and businesses were temporarily shut down.

Two weeks ago, she was able to hire all her employees back.

That's after getting approval for a forgivable loan that the U.S. Small Business Administration administers.

"Having this (Paycheck) Protection Program allowed me to bring them back so they can earn a paycheck to provide for themselves and their family to put food on their table," Pelobello, owner of OSH Solutions Guam, said in a video that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shared on Tuesday.

Casey Truong, owner of Ma's Kitchen in Tamuning, on Tuesday said she's able to keep all her employees despite the restaurant's operation being limited to to-go service since March.

"No one was laid off, thanks to the PPP loan," she told The Guam Daily Post.

Barrett Plumbing has also remained in operation during the pandemic but its employees had to work with reduced hours, according to company president Jessica Barrett.

With the PPP, the workers were able to keep their employment.

"It's a lifeline for us as a small business," Barrett said, also in a video that the governor posted earlier.

OSH Solutions Guam, Ma's Kitchen and Barrett Plumbing are among the 2,433 small businesses on Guam that have so far obtained approval for PPP loans, totaling more than $295 million.

The number of approved PPP applicants from the island represents nearly 70% of Guam's 3,493 small businesses, based on federal numbers.

These numbers include the first and second rounds of PPP funding.

The first round of PPP funding allowed 508 Guam small business to access $102.4 million.

In the second round of PPP funding, which is still ongoing, the program was able to provide $192.676 million to 1,925 small businesses as of May 23, according to the latest SBA data. PPP loans are still available.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll or quickly rehired at their current wage, and at least 75% of the money is used for payroll.

Carlos Camacho, another small business owner, said he was able to rehire employees working at Pielogy, IHOP, Applebee's and Olive Garden after the company got PPP approval.

"Remember, the PPP is not for us as the business owner. It’s a conduit so we could employ back our workers that (were) affected through COVID-19. So the success would be that we got these employees rehired, and they’re receiving a paycheck," Camacho said in a video that the governor released.