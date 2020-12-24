It's crunch time for holiday shopping so there have been lines out the door and there's hardly any empty parking space at retail stores and grocery shops.

Pandemic or not, last-minute Christmas shopping makes this among Guam's busiest shopping days of the year.

"It's the season of giving," Lesha Aguon, 29, said as she and her family waited in line to get into Ross Dress For Less at Micronesia Mall Wednesday afternoon. "The pandemic is still ongoing but we got to get something for the kids. They deserve it."

She said she'd been busy at home, so she had to do some last minute Christmas shopping this year.

"The pandemic affected our budget big time but we're making ends meet. We're getting by," she said. "We're hanging in there."

Their next stop, she said, will be the Deal Depot, to check out more possible gift items.

"We're catching up on some Christmas shopping," she said, pushing her son's stroller as the line of shoppers moved closer to the door for their turn to shop, each time people exited Ross Dress for Less.

With 6-foot social distancing very much enforced at the shopping centers along with mandatory masks, Aguon said these are new features of this year's holiday shopping to help keep everyone safe.

Aguon was shopping with her mother Doreen, 62, son Lacen, 2, and niece Zoe, 5.

Even ATMs, had long lines in or near shopping centers.

For husband and wife Michael and Melissa Guiao, Wednesday was a rare day off from work for both of them so they grabbed the opportunity to do last minute Christmas shopping together.

"We'll be buying some gifts, clothing for family, and some little toys and educational stuff for the kids," she said.

Michael Guiao, a military service member, said the lines at stores have been long because of the social distancing requirement but now that it's almost Christmas, he said they don't have a choice but to do shopping now.

Melissa Guiao said as much as they love to give gifts, they want to hold on to their hard-earned money especially in the midst of a pandemic.

"We're probably going to keep it under $10 per toy for each kid if we can," she said. "We still want to make sure that our money stretches for the remainder of the year for our bills and things like that."

The Guiaos want to make sure they have money saved, especially if Guam goes into another lockdown.

"My Christmas wish? Hopefully, we have a honeymoon away from Guam. We haven't had a honeymoon yet. We got married in October, during a pandemic," she said.

From clothing shops to footwear stores, there was a steady stream of customers for days leading up to Christmas.

While store employees said the crowd was not as huge as they were used to during the holidays of prior years, they're thankful that their store is at least open and in operation.

Two days before Christmas, Virgie Tandoc, 38, brought her two daughters with her so they could pick a dress or other items they'd like.

"They get to pick whatever they want," Tandoc said. "We're trying to make the best of the holiday season."

Because of work schedule, she said, it's been challenging to do their Christmas shopping earlier.

Jen Hamry, 43, thought she already picked out the gifts for everyone special. But two days before Christmas, she realized there are still some gifts she needs to buy for others.

"And that's why I'm here," she said, as she and her friend Tad Laim, 43, waited in line for their turn to shop at Micronesia Mall.

For Sahvay Limtiaco, 21, and Angelina Sobredo, 21, shopping this time of the year is also about catching up with friends.

"If we see something we like, then yes we'll buy it," said Limtiaco, a University of Guam student.

Both said besides the long lines at stores these days, shoppers also have to contend with out-of-stock items.

Sobredo, a student at Purchase College in New York, said it's always a good thing to connect with people, even during a pandemic. She and Limtiaco went to Harvest Christian Academy together.

"My Christmas wish is for everyone to have good health," she said.