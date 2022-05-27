J.L. Baker & Sons marks 50th anniversary

J.L. Baker & Sons is celebrating a half-century milestone, the company stated in a news release.

The company is the service contractor on Guam for UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company, since 1992, and is an LBC Express service agent, specializing in the “balikbayan” export shipment to the Philippines. Jackson Leibsle Baker, the patriarch of the Baker family, founded LBC in 1950, in the Philippines.

The Baker family moved to Guam in 1972.

With a little luck, a great mindset and business plan, and the support of his twin sons, Lynn and Glenn, the vision and work of J.L. Baker & Sons has withstood the test of time, the company stated in the release.

Known for its professional services in trucking, air freight, moving and packing, warehouse and storage, logistic supply management, project cargo handling, side lifter services and supply chain solutions, the company has grown and diversified throughout the years, the company stated in the press release.

As a trucking organization in the 1970s and '80s, J.L. Baker & Sons transported almost 60% of all construction materials for hotels in Tumon, and for both Gibson’s and Micronesia Mall, among many other buildings, and delivered equipment and machinery to Guam Power Authority for Cabras power plants 3 and 4.

“Through these years, we have seen it all – success and failures, highs and lows, celebrations and crisis, challenges and everything else, ... but one thing we never did was give up,” Lynn Baker said.

Some people have asked what the secret to the company's success has been.

Lynn Baker said in the press release he believes the formula can be summed up in three virtues: patience, hard work and fear of the Lord.'

“Being patient with employees for being absent on a busy day, working hard in everything that had to be done, and lastly, keeping an attitude to know that 'Without the Lord, we are nothing,'" he added, are some of the company's guiding principles.

“To all our past and current employees for your share of hard work and courage, thank you for being a tremendous benefit to our 50-year milestone,” the company stated.