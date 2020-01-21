JA venture Pasiadot named Company of the Year

Two student groups will be representing Guam in the Junior Achievement Asia Pacific Company of the Year competition: Pasiadot and Geftao.

This island wide high school program that encourages students to create a business venture that fills a need or solves a problem in their community.

“Both Pasiadot and Geftao will represent JA Guam at the JA Asia Pacific Company of the Year competition in Tumon, Guam in March. This annual celebration of success allows young people from this region to demonstrate their business acumen and spirit of entrepreneurship in a competitive environment which will engage business, education and regional leaders as well as the media,” said JA Guam Executive Director Beth Lizama. “On behalf of the JA Guam Board of Directors, thank you to our company sponsors, students, parents, teachers, GEDA, and all our corporate donors who helped make this program successful.”

The 2019 JA Company Program concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing this year’s students’ accomplishments.

The ceremony was held at the Bank of Guam Headquarters in Hagåtña on Saturday. The awards presented include:

• Company of the Year – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• 2nd place Company of the Year – Geftao, sponsored by Bank of Hawaii

• President of the Year – Devin Eligio, representing Simon Sanchez High School

• Finance VP of the Year – Jin Hee Choe, Isla I Lina’la, sponsored by GTA Teleguam

• Production VP of the Year – Kiran Toh, Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• Marketing VP of the Year – Padme Madrigal, Isla I Lina’la, sponsored by GTA Teleguam

• Best Financial Practices – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• Product of the Year – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• Best in Show – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• Best Annual Report – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines

• Best Commercial – Pasiadot, sponsored by United Airlines