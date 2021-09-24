Japan Airlines has once again announced that it will continue the suspension of its Narita-Guam flights, this time through Nov. 30, JAL announced Wednesday in a press release.

The airline has pushed back previous plans to restart its Guam flight schedule. Most recently, it announced on July 28 that the flights would resume Oct. 30.

Before that JAL said it planned to resume Guam service after September.

At the time, the airline said the delay was part of an overall revision of the airline’s international network in response to the decrease in the number of people traveling. The airline has scheduled the resumption of some of its flights from Haneda and Narita to Honolulu in October.

Prior to that, it announced that it planned to resume Guam flights in May.

The most recent announcement did not include any explanation for the new delay.