Japan Airlines is again extending the suspension of its Narita-Guam flight service, this time through May 31. The airline on Feb. 15 announced the extension of the pause in its Guam flight service in a press release.

The airline has pushed back previous plans to restart its Guam flight schedule several times since the start of the pandemic emergency in March 2020. Most recently, it announced Jan. 13 the plan to resume the flights March 26.

Previously, the airline announced multiple attempts to resume flights throughout 2021 from September to December, but all were delayed due to COVID-19 concerns and surging cases.