JAL extends suspension of Guam flights through February

Japan Airlines is again extending the suspension of its Narita-Guam flights, this time through Feb. 28, 2022. JAL announced the continuation of the pause in its Guam flight service on Dec. 3 in a press release that also included updates to its international flights to other destinations.

The airline has pushed back previous plans to restart its Guam flight schedule. Most recently, it announced Sept. 24 that it planned to resume the flights Nov. 30. Prior to that, on July 28 the airline announced that the flights would resume Oct. 30.

And prior to that, JAL said it planned to resume Guam service after September.

At the time, the airline said the delay was part of an overall revision of the airline’s international network in response to the decrease in the number of people traveling.

In February, JAL announced that it planned to resume Guam flights in May.

The airline operates daily flights between Narita and Honolulu, and flies the Haneda-Honolulu route twice weekly.

"We will continue to monitor the regulatory and infectious situation and demand trends in each country, and in February, we will continue our network to meet the demand for connecting flights between Asia and North America," the airline said in its press release.