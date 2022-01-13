Japan Airlines is again extending the suspension of its Narita-Guam flight service, this time through March 26. The airline on Jan. 13 announced the continuation of the pause in its Guam flight service in a press release that included updates to international flights to other destinations.

The airline has pushed back previous plans to restart its Guam flight schedule several times since the start of the pandemic emergency in March 2020. Most recently, it announced Dec. 3, 2021, that it planned to resume the flights Feb 28. Before that, it announced Sept. 24, 2021, that it planned to resume the flights Nov. 30, 2021.

Prior to that, on July 28, 2021, the airline announced that the flights would resume Oct. 30, 2021.

And prior to that, JAL said it planned to resume Guam service after September 2021.

At the time, the airline said the delay was part of an overall revision of the airline’s international network in response to the decrease in the number of people traveling.

In February 2021, JAL announced that it planned to resume Guam flights in May 2021.

The latest announcement also stated that from March 1 to March 26, the airline will operate Narita-Honolulu service six times weekly and serve Haneda-Honolulu three times a week.

Currently, the airline operates daily flights between Narita and Honolulu, and flies the Haneda-Honolulu route twice weekly.