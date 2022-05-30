JAL plans August resumption of Guam flights

Japan Airlines will resume flying between Guam and Narita, Japan in August, the airline stated in an announcement updating its international routes.

JAL will also operate limited flights between Narita and Guam in September but its Guam flight schedule hasn't been decided yet, the airline stated.

On the Hawaii route, JAL will increase flights on the Haneda and Kansai-Honolulu route in August, and also operate the Chubu-Honolulu and Narita-Kona routes, the airline stated.

Japan is slowly rebounding from the massive disruption of international flights due to COVID-19 travel restrictions across the globe.

United showing robust moves in region

United Airlines last week announced it is resuming flights between Osaka, the second-busiest Japan airport, and Guam.

United also is increasing the number of flights between Narita and Guam.

Japan has started to open up to international travel after the more than two-year pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

Japan is set to reopen its border to foreign tourists starting June 10, but only to visitors on package tours at first, Reuters reported.