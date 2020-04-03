Japan Airlines is extending its suspension of most international flights to April 30.

The airline will reduce approximately 85% of its international services, according to a press release. Its 5,148 flights on 60 routes have been reduced by 4,366 flights.

Among those canceled flights for the period between March 29 and April 30 are 66 flights between Guam and Narita.

"The company sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customers' understanding during this unprecedented time," airline officials stated.

“As we continue together to flatten the curve, we urge for the safety of others and to pray for those who are infected with COVID-19 to undergo the recovery process quickly. We will continue to keep everyone informed with the latest updates. Thank you very much for your cooperation and utmost understanding.”