Jamaican Grill is now hiring 30 to 40 new restaurant employees as it prepares to open its Mangilao branch by the middle of June, a timeline that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back about a year.

It will be the fourth Jamaican Grill branch on Guam. The others are in Hagåtña, Tumon and Dededo.

"It was the public's continuous regular patronage that enabled us to go ahead and move forward with our expansion plans," Jamaican Grill co-owner and President Frank Kenney said Wednesday.

The planned mid-June opening, he said, is dependent on two main things: the construction completion and how soon the government of Guam releases the building occupancy permit, he said.

Jamaican Grill opened the application process for cooks, cook helpers, kitchen helpers, cashiers and servers, even as the pandemic continues to force the unemployment and underemployment of thousands of workers.

"We have a good turnout of applicants," Kenney said.

Based on the restaurant's hiring and operation strategy, most or all of the 30 to 40 new employees the company is now hiring will be assigned to the three older locations, while existing or veteran employees will be placed at the new Mangilao location.

"That's because we don't know how that (Mangilao) restaurant will operate yet. We do know how our three existing restaurants operate," Kenney said.

The Mangilao location along Corten Torres Street has a capacity of about 135 people. A "sizeable" investment has gone into it, Kenney said.

He said long before COVID-19, Jamaican Grill was already "well situated into the Guam restaurants market," which tremendously helped the restaurant operate during the pandemic era.

"Meaning, we were already island-style barbecue comfort food that has a strong takeout business before COVID so we were well positioned as a restaurant concept upon COVID hitting," he said.

Jamaican Grill opened its flagship location on Guam in 1994 at the Chamorro Village. It branched out with a restaurant in Tumon in 2004, and another in Dededo in 2011.

"I don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We plan on opening this up and see how the market in Mangilao and the surrounding villages receive it," Kenney said when asked about the possibility of opening a fifth location. "Based on that, then we could be looking at the next growth strategies."