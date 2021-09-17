Jamaican Grill is about ready to fire up the grill in its Mangilao restaurant, which will open its doors to the general public Thursday, Sept. 23.

While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the opening timeline by more than a year, the restaurant said the wait is over to bring the authentic flavors of Jamaica to its fourth Guam location.

Prior to opening to the general public, the restaurant will have its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to Frank Kenney, co-owner and president of Jamaican Grill.

The Mangilao location is along Corten Torres Street, near Guam Community College, the University of Guam and George Washington High School.

It will have 35 employees, ready to serve both dine-in and takeout customers, Kenney said.

Jamaican Grill opened its flagship location 25 years ago at the Chamorro Village and branched out with a restaurant in Tumon in 2004, another in Dededo in 2011, and next week, one in Mangilao.

Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta on Thursday said Mangilao "wholeheartedly welcomes" Jamaican Grill to the village, which he said continues to grow.

"By them investing in our community, we invest in them as well," Ungacta said. "They're known for their generosity, too, providing free meals every year to first responders on the anniversary of 9/11."

Ungacta said Jamaican Grill complements the growth of Mangilao, and also provides job opportunities in the area.