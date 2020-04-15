Japan Airlines reduces May flights by 94%

With the continued global presence of COVID-19, Japan Airlines is suspending 94% of its scheduled flights for the month of May.

On Tuesday, the airline announced revisions to its flight frequency plans for the month of May, Also, additional services for the month of April 2020 have been reduced.

While commercial passenger flights will be greatly reduced, the company plans to operate cargo-only flights on select routes to help keep business moving throughout the world.

“The company sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience but would like to ask for our customers' understanding during this unprecedented time,” airline officials stated in their press release.

The Japan-based airline stated that 4,568 flights on 60 routes through Asia, Europe, North and South America, and the Pacific were reduced by 4,836 flights. That includes six flights between Japan and Guam, as well as flights to and from Hawaii.

Earlier this month, the airline reduced approximately 85% of its international services, for the month of April. The Japan-based airline stated that 5,148 flights on 60 routes were reduced by 4,366 flights.