Japan-based Onward Holdings exiting Guam hotel business

The 428-room Onward Beach Resort's ownership is changing.

Japan-based Onward Holdings Co. Ltd. will sell its Guam hotel to a subsidiary of Hoshino Resorts in a transaction that's expected to close April 10, Yahoo Japan reported Thursday.

The hotel resort has been operating on Guam since 1992.

But the last two years have decimated Guam's tourism industry, which is expected to count just 85,000 tourists for all of fiscal 2022 instead of 1.6 million the year before the pandemic hit.

Guam Hotel Management, a subsidiary of Hoshino Resorts, will be the new owner of Onward. Hoshino Resort Co. Ltd. is a Japan-based international operator of hotels.

The transfer price of shares is about $52.3 million and the transfer price of transferred receivables is about $22.3 million, according to the Onward announcement as reported by Yahoo Japan.

The transaction does not include Onward Mangilao Guam and Onward Golf Resort Guam golf courses operated by Onward HD on Guam.