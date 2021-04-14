Japan provides $3.7M for FSM maritime, fisheries training

Through the kizuna, or special bond between the Federated States of Micronesia and Japan, the Japanese government has donated $3.7 million to support the FSM Fisheries & Maritime Institute, the FSM government announced Monday in a press release.

The grant will be used to secure a training vessel, training equipment, and upgrades to the institute’s facilities, the FSM stated.

The FSM Department of Education and the College of Micronesia-FSM worked with the Embassy of Japan to complete and submit the grant application.

The Fisheries & Maritime Institute is located in Yap State, where it offers courses in navigation, marine engineering and fishing technology.

These programs are offered in accordance with the standards and requirements of the International Convention on Standards & Training, Certification and Watch Keeping for Seafarers, according to the FSM president's office.

The FSM became a party to the STCW Convention on Oct. 14, 1998.