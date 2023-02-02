JCB International Co. Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and T.P. Micronesia Inc., which does business as Lam Lam Tours & Transportation, and is one of the JTB Corp. group companies, have begun the “Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign” in Guam.

The campaign began Jan. 23 and runs through May 22, according to a release from JCB.

Free rides are offered on the Red Guahan Shuttle on Tumon routes that connect Guam’s major shopping centers, the Micronesia Mall, and Guam Premier Outlets, throughout the hotel district. According to the release, JCB card members present their cards to drivers when boarding the shuttle to get a free ride. This campaign is eligible for up to two passengers: the card member and one accompanying passenger, the release stated.

“We are very excited about this kind of campaign for the first time,” said Taro Goto, assistant general manager of Lam Lam Tours & Transportation Inc.

Gerry Perez, vice president of the Guam Visitors Bureau, said, “We think this is a great initiative by JCB and Lam Lam Tours & Transportation to offer free rides for its members in the next few months. It brings added value to Guam as we continue with recovery efforts in the Japan market.”

“JCB cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million card members. We are announcing this campaign in many media, especially in Japan and Korea. We hope that more tourists will enjoy their trip to Guam through this campaign. JCB would be happy if we can contribute to Guam's tourism,” said Takahiko “Kiko” Watanabe, director and general manager at JCB International (Micronesia) Ltd.