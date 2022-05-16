Jeju Air CEO meets with Guam officials

Guam Visitors Bureau officials met with Jeju Air management to discuss the future of travel to the island.

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and GVB President & CEO Carl Gutierrez welcomed Jeju Air CEO E-Bae Kim along with Director of Commercial Strategy Kyong Won Kim and Guam Branch Regional Manager Hyun Jun Lim May 12 at the GVB office in Tumon.

“We’re very happy with the outcome of our meeting with Mr. Kim and Mr. Lim from Jeju Air and what this means for encouraging travel opportunities to Guam,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.”

Kim stated that Jeju Air plans to increase flight frequency between Incheon and Guam from four times per week to possibly daily starting in July, and to launch a Busan-Guam route four times per week in the near future.