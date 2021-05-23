Jerry Kitchen, the Chinese restaurant located at the Landmark Plaza on the corner of the ITC intersection, has reopened; not from a closure from the pandemic but from a freak accident where a Jeep Rubicon swerved out of control and smashed into the restaurant in late February.

The vehicle drove nearly 30 feet into the shop coming to a rest at the very back of the restaurant, near the restrooms and kitchen. The incident sparked an investigation by Guam police.

Owner Jerry Li and his wife Wei Yan Xu have since regrouped, and have reopened nearly 90 days after the bizarre incident.

"We opened on Monday, May 17, after being closed about three months," he said. "We have one stall now instead of two," said Li, "and we've changed up the menu a little bit."

"We still are offering the Hong Kong-style dim sum and we've added some new dishes, like oxtail soup, ham hock and chop steak," said Li.

Li said the business was take-out only for months because of the pandemic, and were ready to reopen when food service protocols allowed for 75% capacity, "but we didn't really plan on the accident," he said.

"People have been asking when we will open and when we finally reopened we were happy to see some of our regular customers," said Li.

Jerry Kitchen is back in business from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch, and 5:30 to 9 p.m. for dinner, seven days a week.