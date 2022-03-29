Anyone looking for a job may want to check out today’s job fair at Beachin’ Shrimp in Tumon.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The job fair is for jobs at six restaurants that make up International Dining Concepts: Beachin’ Shrimp, California Pizza Kitchen, Pika’s Cafe, Little Pika’s, Eat Street Grill, and Ban Thai Restaurant & Lounge.

“We’re looking for hosts, servers and bartenders for the front of the house, and cooks and dishwashers for the back of the house,” said Mark Martinez, assistant general manager at CPK Tumon said on Monday.

Being a "fast learner" is also helpful, particularly if you're new to the industry, Martinez said.

Martinez said the company is willing to work with new people and provide them with training in a fast-paced environment.

The COVID-19 shutdowns prompted some restaurant and hospitality workers to shift careers.

“Many of those in food and beverage before went into different careers like construction and medical,” he said.

As the island’s restaurants have reopened, they've found themselves needing employees. Today’s job fair is one of several in recent months.

Martinez encouraged residents interested to bring their resumes.

David Dell’Isola, Guam Department of Labor director, also encouraged people to show up as job-ready as possible.

“Dress appropriately, make sure you have paper, pen … a resume or even a piece of paper that lists your job history and dates of employment,” Dell’Isola said.

For recent high school graduates who don’t have work experience, he said they can put together a sheet listing experiences that illustrate teamwork, reliability, punctuality and other positive attributes that employers seek.

“On a football team, you have to show up on time, you have to work as a team, you have to understand the play and the goal,” he said. “Babysitting is a huge responsibility, people are trusting you with their children.”

These experiences, while perhaps not the job experience of someone whose been working in a kitchen for 10 years, illustrates skills that translate into a work environment.

“These are tools for the people who are inexperienced,” Dell’Isola stated. “Also, they can get a letter of reference, for example, someone from … church that says ‘Mike Cruz is a person of good character.’ So that the person evaluating your job application has more than just his or her five minutes with you and a list to go by.”

He said having this information and references can “help you stand out in the crowd,” which can help you get the job today or in a future job fair.

(Daily Post Staff)