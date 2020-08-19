Businessman Joe T. Couch, who started marketing and publication business Glimpses of Guam Inc., has died.

He died Sunday at the age of 78.

"Though Joe's career in Guam began in other industries, he is most known as the visionary behind Glimpses of Guam Inc. Over the years, he participated in some of the region’s most memorable advertising campaigns and celebrated many of the business community’s achievements," Glimpses said in a statement. "His legacy still lives on through Glimpses of Guam today and the many professionals he mentored throughout his successful career.”

Couch, at the time chairman of the board, and Laling Cruz-Couch, executive vice president, announced the decision to sell Glimpses to the family of Johnnie and Marcos Fong in 2005.

Glimpses had been with Couch for 31 years when the decision was made to sell it to the Fongs 15 years ago.

A memorial service will be announced later, according to a funeral home.