Champion Painting Specialty Services Corp. and Thomas Industrial Coatings have formed the joint venture Thomas Champion Joint Venture to kick off the joint venture's first project: Repair Tanks A-11 and A-12 on Andersen Air Force Base, according to a media release from the joint venture.

The joint venture's goal is to provide support to the U.S. Department of Defense infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific area, as a strategic focus in the region has increased.

"After years of working in the same sphere of industry, we recognized each other's strengths and capabilities, and after careful evaluation, we saw an opportunity to work together in the defense sector," said Zack Beehner, military programs coordinator for Champion Painting. "Our forward-based location allows our customers to leverage our industry experience with faster mobilization and overall reduced costs."

The companies chose to partner with one another due to similar work ethic, company culture and core values, the joint venture stated in the release.

The advantage of Thomas Champion Joint Venture is the ability to scale partner involvement and provide customers the benefits of each organization's combined experience, resources, reliability and horsepower to service complex schedule-driven projects, according to the release.

"We are excited about the launch of our partnership, which is already hitting the ground running with our first job," said John Lohkamp, senior business developer for TIC. "Thomas Industrial Coatings and Champion both have a strong work ethic and great core values, and we look forward to seeing our partnership grow."

As work on Guam grows, there will be a need for personnel at all levels of operation, the joint venture stated.

The joint venture hopes to develop a cadre of skilled and certified coatings craftworkers in Guam, as careers in the coatings industry can provide a lifetime of financial stability and be professionally rewarding, according to the release.

Champion Painting has offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; New York, Indiana, Alaska, Georgia and Guam. Thomas Industrial Coatings is based in Missouri.