Guam's Jollibee is temporarily not serving its famed ChickenJoy and other chicken meals because of a shipping delay of its special breading that gives its products their distinct taste, a restaurant official said on Monday.

Jollibee, a Filipino multinational chain of fast food restaurants owned by Jollibee Foods Corp., is famous for its crispy fried chicken called ChickenJoy.

"We have the chicken here from the states. It's the breading that makes it crispy-licious that got delayed. We need our special breading to make it ChickenJoy," according to Brandon Santos, marketing manager for Jollibee Guam.

Santos said the COVID-19 pandemic has been delaying the shipments of products by ocean freight to Guam, by three weeks or more.

As a result, Jollibee decided to have their breading shipped from the Philippines to Guam, through air freight.

Unfortunately, according to Santos, the flight from the Philippines that was supposed to bring the breading on Sunday was "canceled."

The Philippines has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases. As a result, the Philippine government limited the number of international travelers entering NAIA from 3,000 to 1,500, from March 18 to April 19.

This forced airlines to cancel international flights to and from the Philippines, which also affects Guam.

For Jollibee's special chicken breading, Santos said they are hoping an airline will be able to bring it to Guam as early as Tuesday.

Santos said once the breading reaches the island, Jollibee will make the announcement.

"Our customers have continued to support us throughout the pandemic and we want to make sure they are aware of what's going on. That's why we posted the announcement on social media. The delay in shipment is out of our hands. We're doing our best, we want to keep spreading the joy of eating here on island," he said.

Jollibee on Monday morning posted on social media its current shipping challenges, and apologize for the unavailability of some of its menu items.

"We are currently not serving the following products. Due (to) shipping delays caused by the pandemic. We do apologize for the inconvenience," Jollibee said, referring to the temporary unavailability of regular ChickenJoy, spicy ChickenJoy, chicken burger, tropical chicken burger and chicken strips.

Jollibee, however, said it continues to serve "breakfast items, burgers, burger steak, pies and spaghetti."

On Guam, Jollibee will mark its second anniversary on April 6.

Before then, Jollibee hopes to get more of its joy back, by having the breading available on island, Santos said.

In recent weeks, Jollibee has been providing free meals to front liners including those at the COVID-19 vaccination site at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

"Stay tuned to our Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates. We thank you for your continued understanding and support," Jollibee said.