The Guam Brewery announced this week that it has named Earvin Jose general manager.

Jose has worked in Guam's beer and distribution industries for more than five years. A 2018 Guam Young Professional of the Year Nominee, a 2019 Guam Business Magazine 40 under Forty candidate, a member of the Guam Basketball Confederation (as a player), and a 2019 Pacific Games gold medalist, Jose brings a wealth of business experience, proven drive and a deep connection to what makes Guam special, a press release from The Guam Brewery stated.

"We want The Guam Brewery brand to be the pride of Guam, when it comes to beer. We want our people to not only love drinking our beer, but to be the biggest fans of locally produced craft beer," Jose said.

"The Guam Brewery will always produce high-quality craft beer, we will diversify our portfolio and have new offerings starting this year with seasonals and limited releases, and The Guam Brewery core beers will be the national beers of Guam," he added.

The Guam Brewery continues to refresh the entire brand. With the addition of the new head brewer Andrew Brunson, the canning of entirely new recipes for the flagship Guam Gold and Island IPA, and the addition of Earvin Jose as the new general manager, The Guam Brewery is only getting started, the release stated.

The Guam Brewery is about to launch two new beers to kick off 2021. A Russian Imperial Stout is in the tanks right now and The Guam Brewery is working with local vendors for some of the ingredients. Next, The Guam Brewery will focus on bringing the people of Guam together with a Double Dry-Hopped Hazy Double IPA that is a collaborative beer with other breweries.

When asked about what Guam can expect to see from the company in the future, Jose stated, "We will be looking for ways to display our head brewer's skill and the wide array of brews he can pump out, have release events for new beers, tastings, and continue to build the craft beer culture on Guam, because nothing brings people together than a good beer."

The Guam Brewery is locally owned, locally designed, locally operated and delivers locally crafted beers canned on island, the release stated. The Guam Brewery was voted Guam’s Best Brewery in 2019 and is the largest craft beer production brewery in the region. The company received the Made in Guam designation for its quality craft beer recipes, according to the release.