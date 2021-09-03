Jumping for fun and fitness

Brittany Crose discovered her love of fitness as a military spouse looking for a break from the joys of parenting four children when her husband was on deployment, sometimes for 10 months at a time. "I needed something for me, I was going crazy, my husband was deployed, I needed an outlet," said Crose, and then she found a gym with child care. "I was going five or six times a week for Zumba and high-intensity interval training and I realized that I could teach these classes myself," she said. That was 12 years ago, and now Crose holds several certifications for various types of fitness instruction. One of them is a Bounce fitness certification, which ties in to a new type of training that she is teaching on Guam.

Crose is the only Guam instructor certified for SkyFit, a fitness regimen that incorporates the use of trampolines for what Crose described as a high-intensity, low-impact workout. "The trampoline floor obviously has a lot of give, so the strike impact is greatly reduced from the joints, I've had many clients with bad knee problems who are able to do the workout," Crose said. "It's really a get-together to have fun, and the by-product is a super-high-calorie-burning workout, perhaps 600-900 calories burned, with added benefits to your lymphatic and digestive systems."

"It's a lot of fun, acting like a kid, jumping around on the trampoline," said class participant Judd Whiting. "I'm spent, it's a really great workout, you'll feel it, maintaining your balance and stability with your core."

Whiting was one of about a dozen people taking the class, which is structured with warmup and cool-down periods in the roughly 45-minute instructional. Participants can moderate their pace and level of difficulty in the moves instructed by Crose. Maniacal bursts of jumping are interspersed with simple movements that the soft trampoline floor makes difficult, thus engaging several muscle groups, including the core group of muscles. Booming, high-energy music can't drown out the shrieks of delight as some jumpers achieve some sort of endorphin delirium induced by the bouts of dervish-like bouncing.

"We love coming to SkyFit because I get to meet up with my friends, make new friends, burn calories and my kids get to come and jump around and have a good time!" said Crystal Anderson, who attends every class she can get to, "I can feel the endorphins after every class, and it feels great!"

SkyFit is available exclusively at SkyZone at the Agana Shopping Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. Those interested can contact SkyZone at 969-9663.