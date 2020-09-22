Junior Achievement kicks off school year with virtual event

Junior Achievement Guam held their virtual kick off event over the weekend.

More than 100 students from the following schools have registered to join this year’s high school program, according to program organizers.

“Considering all the challenges that teachers, students and businesses are facing, this year’s program is forecasted to be a success,” said executive director Pinki Lujan.

There are 111 students signed up for the 13-week program. They come from: John F. Kennedy, George Washington, Tiyan and Southern high schools; Guahan Academy Charter School; St. Johns; Academy of Our Lady of Guam; Harvest Christian Academy; Father Duenas Memorial School; and Notre Dame High School; as well as students who are home-schoolers.

Students will attend weekly virtual sessions with their sponsor teams and will be provided with the opportunity to learn how to create a business, market and eventually liquidate their company. For example, Tiyan High is led by the Guam Community College Marketing Program.

Support and mentor businesses for this year’s program include: Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, Community First FCU, Creative Indeed, Docomo Pacific, GTA, KUAM, Title Guaranty.

JA Guam thanks corporate partners: Guam Economic Development Authority, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, SBDC, Triple J Enterprises, GTA, IBSS and United Airlines.

High school students can still register at https://ja-guam.org/home-company-program.