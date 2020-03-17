The Bank of Guam named Keven Camacho, who has 24 years of experience, as senior vice president and chief sales officer.

Camacho started at the bank in 1996 as a management trainee. Since then, he's worked with the Loan Department, and has been a branch manager in Tumon, Belau and Mangilao, according to a press release.

In 2003, Camacho became the Upper Tumon Branch Manager and was then promoted to northern regional manager. Since 2010, Keven has been the Bank’s Chief Lending Officer, developing new business, and expanding customer relationships and markets, the release states.

Camacho is a Father Duenas Memorial School graduate who went on to earn bachelors in finance from Arizona State University. He also graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School in 2003 and earned a professional MBA from the University of Guam.

He has served on the Assistive Technology/Get Guam Teleworking Loan Board and the Felix M. Camacho and Carlos G. Camacho Scholarship Board. Camacho is a past president of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam and has been a member since 2010.