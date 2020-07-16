Kmart Pharmacy is partnering with ScriptDrop, a national prescription delivery service, to provide home delivery of prescriptions on Guam. The new service is now available, according to a July 14 announcement from Kmart.

"The need for prescription delivery has never been greater," said Jennifer Speares Lehman, a registered pharmacist and division vice president of Kmart Pharmacy. "Vulnerable patients need a way to get their essential medications without leaving home, as all Americans have been cautioned to continue social distancing for the time being."

All deliveries will be contact-free. Prescriptions will be dropped off at the patient's door, and patients will not need to sign for the delivery.

"Our first priority is the health of our members, so we're pleased to be able to provide customers with their necessary prescriptions without the added risk of having to leave their homes," Speares Lehman said. "Our collaboration with ScriptDrop marks the start of a new era for Kmart Pharmacy, with regards to both convenience and health."

"We're pleased to team up with Kmart Pharmacy to enable same-day delivery for its customers," said Amanda Epp, CEO of ScriptDrop. "It's important to increase prescription access for vulnerable patients right now."

The new service works as follows:

• The customer will receive a "Ready for Pickup" text message once their prescription is ready, indicating a delivery option with a link to follow.

• The customer will confirm delivery information and pay an $8 delivery fee. The fee may vary depending on the pharmacy location.

• Same-day delivery is available, according to the announcement.

• If the customer requests delivery before 11 a.m., they will receive their prescription the same day, after 2 p.m. If the request comes after 11 a.m., they will receive their prescription the next business day. Orders placed after 11 a.m. on Friday will be delivered on Monday.

ScriptDrop was established in 2017. It is based in Columbus, Ohio, and offers delivery options in all 50 states.