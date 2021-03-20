Guam Community College’s second week of Culinary Takeout featured Korean cuisine.

In anticipation of Thursday's Korean-themed takeout event, In Kook Kim, head of mission for the Consular Office of the Republic of Korea, visited the campus to thank GCC’s chef and culinary students for featuring food from his country. Kim, joined by Consul Kyungbo Jeong, spoke with Chef Paul Kerner and the culinary class as they were preparing the lunch. Kim thanked the class for featuring Korean food during this annual event.

The annual event is so popular that last week’s lunch and dinner ran out in under an hour. The program will next feature Japanese cuisine, another perennial favorite, on March 25.