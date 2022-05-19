South Koreans visiting Guam will have no problem hailing a cab as soon as they arrive at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport starting later this year.

South Korean taxi-hailing business Kakao Mobility has partnered with Guam's Miki Taxi to extend the former's service on the island.

Their agreement was announced May 17 in Seoul, in a press event reported by South Korean news organizations including The Korea Herald, Korea Times and Yonhap News Agency.

Kakao Mobility Chief Business Officer Ahn Kyu-jin and Miki Taxi President Im Hong-soon signed a memorandum of understanding to offer Kakao’s cab-hailing services on the island, the news organizations reported.

They described Kakao Mobility as the leading taxi-hailing business in South Korea.

Miki Taxi was described in the reports as having 40% of the market share for taxi service on Guam.

Kakao Mobility's Kakao T app will be available on Guam starting in the third quarter, Yonhap reported.

The new Guam service will initially be limited to travelers from South Korea, but will be later expanded to visitors from other countries after establishing a stable service environment, according to Yonhap.