Kre8ability students win 2020 JA Guam Company of the Year

Though COVID-19 decreased turnout for this school year’s Junior Achievement Company Program, organizers called students’ performances “absolutely spectacular.”

The Junior Achievement board kicked off its first virtual JA Company Program this school year in September 2020.

Eight student companies stepped up to the challenge to include a pair of companies from John F. Kennedy High School, a Tiyan High School team and the remaining six were a mixture of public and private high school students, according to a press release.

“Navigating through the first virtual JA Guam Company Program, our students and their mentors proved that with proper guidance, we are all capable of completing the task at hand, whether virtually or in person,” stated board chairman Joey Miranda III.

“We believe that the program, through our mentors, provided our students with the understanding to help them grow, whether in the field of business, entrepreneurship or as a supplement toward their future aspirations. Congratulations to all our program members.”

The competition kicked off in September 2020 and concluded with the Awards Ceremony on Jan. 16.

Kre8ability, sponsored by KUAM, won the 2020 JA Guam Company of the Year, edging out Ginefsaga, sponsored by Title Guaranty of Guam, by one point, while GTA’s Scribe finished in third place.

The President of the Year was awarded to Padme Cassiopeia Madrigal of Kre8ability, as Kiran Toh of Ginefsaga settled for the runner-up post with Sherie Caulan of Tiyan High School’s Emporia in third.

Ginefsaga took home Product of the Year and Best in Annual Report, Emporia notched top honors for the Best Commercial, and Docomo Pacific’s Masi was named Best in Show.

Vice President of Finance of the Year went to Mark Wang of Ginefsaga; VP Marketing of the Year was awarded to Matua Salas from Scribe; and VP Production went to Hannah Daleno of Origins: Fanohge, the press release states. Daleno is also an editor for The Guam Daily Post’s teen journalism program, The Scoop.

The 2020 JA Guam Company of The Year and runner-up will represent Guam at the JA Asia Pacific annual celebration of the achievements of young entrepreneurs in the region.

The program helps young people understand the role of business in the global economy. It helps students organize and operate a business enterprise, and market and sell a product in the real world.

The mentorship companies were Title Guaranty of Guam, KUAM Pacific Telestations, LLC., DOCOMO Pacific, GTA, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii and Community First Guam Federal Credit Union.

The organization noted its appreciation for the support from the community, including companies and organizations: Guam Community College DECA Marketing Program, Bank of Hawaii, the Guam Economic Development Authority and Bank of Guam, the Guam Small Business Development Center, Triple J Enterprises, United Airlines and GTA.