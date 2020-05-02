Labor shortage delays building homes, lessens funds for first-time homeowners

Fewer households got the chance to own their own homes, and a skilled labor shortage delayed the construction of affordable housing for many families in fiscal year 2019.

These issues were raised in an audit of the Guam Housing Corp. fiscal 2019 financial statements.

Independent auditors Ernst & Young LLP conducted the audit, under contract with the Office of Public Accountability, which released the audit report Sunday.

At the end of 2019, 14 applicants totaling $2.2 million were committed for housing loans and awaiting documents.

Although loans were committed, there have been delays in the disbursements of the loan principal due to the limited number of skilled workers on Guam.

"GHC's borrowers are experiencing challenges in securing a contractor to build their homes," the OPA report said.

Guam has been having problems bringing in foreign skilled labor, especially for construction projects not related to the military buildup, and the Guam Contractors Association has a pending lawsuit against the federal government over visa denials.

Although GHC is limited in its lending capital and securing a contractor is difficult, it continued to conduct prequalification interviews to determine the need for affordable housing, the report said.

In 2019, 228 applicants were interviewed. Of those interviewed, 106 are prospective applicants requiring a total of $12.1 million for loans.

"Most of these individuals are faced with the challenge of locating a dwelling within their affordability amount," the report said.

Loan portfolio, grant numbers down

Overall, the Guam Housing Corp. loan portfolio went down by 3.6%, or $1 million; or from $28.7 million in 2018 to about $27.7 million in 2019, the report said.

Meanwhile, the total number of grants disbursed under the First Time Homeowners Assistance Program went down from 54 in 2018 to 34 in 2019, the audit report said.

Half of the 2019 funds were received in the latter part of the fiscal year. As a result, these funds were disbursed in fiscal 2020.

As with the previous fiscal years, the funds were not enough for all the applications GHC received, resulting in an ongoing waiting list. GHC is still awaiting funds, the report said.

Guam Housing Corp. received $601,000 and $473,000 of escheated funds from the Department of Administration in 2019 and 2018, respectively, the report said.

Overall financial state

As for the corporation's overall financial state, it ended 2019 with an increase in net position of $727,000 – an increase of $1.3 million from the 2018 net loss of $569,000.

Its total operating revenues increased by 11%, or $258,000, from $2.4 million in 2018 to $2.6 million in 2019.

This increase was mainly due to a 15%, or $114,000, increase in rental income from $754,000 in 2018 to $868,000 in 2019.

The other factors are: $57,000 in 2019 gain on the sale of foreclosed assets; and $53,000 in 2019 interest income on investments held by bond trustees.

GHC total operating expenses decreased by 35%, or $1 million, from $2.9 million in 2018 to $1.9 million in 2019.