It’s full STEAM ahead for Dear Tree Learning Center & Art Studio, a new service aimed at fostering intellectual and creative growth for people of all ages.

For the last two and a half years, education has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn’t mean that education has not evolved.

“Before it was primarily STEM, science, technology, engineering and math. The new one is actually called STEAM, now which is the same thing with the arts added,” said Michael Lee, co-founder of Dear Tree. “Our focus has been primarily trying to create a space for children where they can come visit and study with us.”

At Dear Tree the outdoors has been brought into the learning environment to enhance the learning experience. The idea has been several years in the making, according to Lee.

“(Co-founder Esther Ahn) and I had this idea of creating a learning center and arts studio several years back,” Lee said. “Our motto is kind of we wanted to create a fun space for a child or an adult. We tried to bring the outdoors in. What you’ll see is we have very bright skies; Guam has a lot to offer and we bring a little bit of the green inside. We want to have not only for our children to have a good academic experience but, a good experience with the facility as well. So we took a lot of care in making sure the kids have a good space to work in,” Lee said.

Lee grew up in Guam and recalled that the arts were not a big factor in his education. Becoming an owner of a learning center made him realize how important the arts are in education.

“I realized how important art is to the overall thinking of a learning individual and I think sometimes we forget that. We are so focused on technology and engineering and just the academic portion but really art is an important element. So when we created this space we wanted it to be a big part of the learning center,” Lee said.

Children attending Dear Tree balance two to three days of core subjects with two to three days of the arts.

“The arts are broken down into various groups, it could be visual arts, fine arts or performing arts,” Lee said.

Co-founder and Creative Arts Director Ahn said the learning center is not just for children. She said adults can also learn new things.

“A lot of adults when I talk to them they say they’re not good with art. But, that’s not true, you just need to try it, don’t be shy, just do it. That’s all that matters. I am trying to bring out the inner artist in everyone so that’s my goal here,” Ahn said. “It's a place for everybody and we believe that education never stops and it’s throughout your lifespan so children to adults can come here. I wanted to create a community, so everybody starts with a drawing or you can learn a new language or a science experiment, it could be any kind of need. Based on the needs, we create a program. So right now we are ongoing with creating new programs.”

Dear Tree offers a study hall service to students in fifth grade and above, group learning by age and subject or project-based, private tutoring based on a student’s needs in core subjects and an art studio with classes by age group from 6 years old into adulthood.

Dear Tree is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. They are also open in the late evening hours by appointment.

For more information contact Dear Tree at 671-488-5989.