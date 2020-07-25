Alexandra Leon Guerrero, vice president and managing investment advisor representative with BG Investment Services Inc., has earned the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designation and is the only person on Guam with that designation, the company announced Friday.

BGIS provides a full suite of investment advisory services to governments, endowments, corporations, nonprofit organizations, individuals and families throughout Micronesia. BGIS was formed in August 2015 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of BankGuam Holding Company.

The designation is awarded to those who successfully complete a course of study encompassing wealth strategies, equity-based compensation plans, tax reduction alternatives, and asset protection alternatives, subsequently passing a comprehensive examination, BGIS stated in a press release.

Hired in 2011, Leon Guerrero joined BGIS Inc. following five years with Merrill Lynch on Guam as assistant vice president/financial advisor. Prior to that, she was with ASC Trust Company for five years as a special projects manager.

Leon Guerrero is a 2005 graduate of the University of Guam’s School of Business and Public Administration and holds the FINRA Series 66 License as a registered investment advisor on Guam, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and in California.