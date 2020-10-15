Bank of Guam announced yesterday its LIFE Teen Expo project has been awarded $3,000 as a runner-up for the 2020 Strong Communities Award sponsored by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines. The annual award honors local projects, people and programs that benefit small businesses and support retention in their communities. Finalists are from the Midwest, West Coast and Guam, according to a release from the Bank of Guam.

“We are very excited for Bank of Guam’s LIFE Teen Expo project to have been awarded $3,000, which will be donated to local nonprofits. We are very proud that the project is being recognized for its contribution to improving our community and to enhancing the lives of our young adults,” stated Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, Bank of Guam President and CEO.

Winners were determined through public voting which ran from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.