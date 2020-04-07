Guam Bankers Association President Ed Untalan of First Hawaiian Bank and BankPacific President and CEO Philip J. Flores on Monday said Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas’ proposal for banks to offer a loan program for displaced workers – which would then be repaid with COVID-19 economic relief funds from the federal government – is “very well-intentioned.”

At the same time, Untalan and Flores said, in separate interviews, it is logistically impossible to implement the plan in one or two weeks.

“It is impossible to implement this plan in such a short period from the standpoint of logistics, practicality and regulation,” Untalan said. “I admire the congressman’s zeal to try to arrive at a solution, but there’s a lot of collaboration and time needed for a plan of this magnitude. This is a $140 million loan from banks we’re talking about.”

Untalan, senior vice president and Guam-CNMI regional manager for First Hawaiian Bank, said banks are willing to help, but San Nicolas’ proposal is not doable at this time. A lot of time and resources are required, he said.

San Nicolas on Monday proposed that banks provide COVID-19 economic relief loans similar to the tax refund loans they offered to Guam residents. The difference is that the delegate's COVID-19 economic relief proposal will require mostly online banking to ensure social distancing, and the interest will be paid by GovGuam using the $10 million war claims advance payment funds.

Flores, whose bank is a member of the Guam Bankers Association, said he has not seen the details of San Nicolas’ proposal, but if there will be an anticipated 116,000 applications, that would mean each bank will have to address some 15,000 each if they are evenly spread.

Whether the process of applying for loans will be done online or limited in-person banking because of the government's social distancing rules, or both, the sheer number of applications would be impossible to process in just a week or two, he said.

“Right now, banks are swamped with paycheck protection program, or PPP, loans too,” he said, referring to a federal program to help a massive number of small businesses suffering because of the coronavirus pandemic. The paycheck protection program helps employers pay eight weeks' worth of payroll. And if they rehire laid-off workers or avert layoffs, the federally backed loans will be forgiven.

Untalan said the bankers association was taken aback and surprised to learn about San Nicolas’ proposal prior to a private discussion with them, but he said San Nicolas has solid banking experience.

Flores also said members of the bankers association communicate with each other regularly on coronavirus pandemic-related programs. He said the group would like to get more details about the proposal.

“Based on conversations I had with other bankers, none of us was consulted about this – whether it’s doable. It’s very well-intentioned. But it is logistically impossible to do it in one or two weeks, as proposed,” he said.

The Guam Bankers Association is a trade organization made up of member local banks, which include: ANZ Bank, Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, BankPacific, First Commercial Bank and First Hawaiian Bank.

San Nicolas also proposed a public solution to provide displaced workers with cash faster than the weeks it would take for the federal economic relief to flow into the pockets of Guam residents. San Nicolas proposed the Government of Guam Retirement Fund, through the Guam Economic Development Authority, use its capital pool to front the payment of economic relief.

Residents will be required to assign their economic relief assistance payments from the federal government to GEDA, the delegate said.