As the local community takes measures to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, a number of businesses have taken proactive measures, and offer some assistance to residents.

Lotte Hotel Guam

Lotte Hotel Guam conducted training for employees on hand hygiene, and proper use and removal of gloves, gown, mask, eye protection or face shield.

Community First Guam Federal Credit Union

Due to recent developments surrounding COVID-19, Community First Guam Federal Credit Union will limit face-to-face services beginning Monday at 1 p.m. for a period of two weeks.

Teller services will be limited to drive-thru transactions only at the financial institution’s Hagåtña, Tamuning and Dededo Member Service Centers. Drive-thru service hours will be extended from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Face-to-face lobby services at the member service centers will be closed. Those who need to see a loan officer or speak with a representative, may call and schedule an appointment. Call center hours have also been extended to accommodate additional traffic.

Atkins Kroll

Taking guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atkins Kroll is taking measures to protects its customers and employees. The measures are effective Tuesday, March 17.

These precautions are also known as Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions include, but are not limited to, the following:

• Reduce the number of access points to the Atkins Kroll premises to one entrance and exit.

• Station manned surveillance to monitor body temperature at the property access points.

• Body temperature non-contact thermal guns will be used to measure body temperature.

• All employees, customers, and vendors will have their body temperatures measured before entering the premises.

• Persons with a body temperature greater than 38.3 °C (100.9 °F) will not be allowed to enter the premises.

• Persons allowed on property will be given a colored sticker to place on a visible location on their clothing.

• Persons with a body temperature greater than 38.3 °C (100.9 °F) can be retested after a cooling period of not less than 15 minutes.

• AK will public signs at all access points to alert customers, employees, and vendors about the thermal body screening.

• AK will increase the frequency of sanitizing the public areas including the showrooms and display vehicles several times a day.

• Provide hand sanitizing stations in all public areas.

• Suspend the Club AK car wash operations for complimentary car washes.

• AK will provide necessary equipment and supplies to monitor and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus on its properties.

• Deploy disposable covers for customer vehicles to cover steering wheels, seats, and cabin floors.

• Advertise in the daily newspapers about the thermal body screening at AK’s public access locations.

• Post public signs at all access points to alert customers, employees, and vendors about the thermal body screening.

• Atkins Kroll will communicate its preventive measures and NPIs to its customers and general public through traditional media, social media, and its customer data base.

Coast360

Coast360 Federal Credit Union is adjusting operational hours, and locations effective March 17 until further notice.

Members are encouraged to take advantage of online, mobile and phone banking as their primary banking channels.

The following measures are now in place:

• Tamuning and Dededo member centers will be closed and services will be centralized to only Maite Member Center through drive-up tellers, appointment-only lobby services and Contact Center.

• Maite Member Center and the Contact Center will be opened Monday through Friday and closed on Saturdays.

• Maite Member Center hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Contact Center: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (477-8736)

• All paying and receiving transactions will be conducted through the drive-up tellers. Only scheduled appointments for loan closings and loan deferment programs will be taken in the Maite lobby. All scheduled appointments will require health screening in a designated area prior to entering.

• The bank also is postponing its annual election and meeting, which was originally scheduled for March 25 until further notice.

Officials said members can stay informed on Credit Union services at coast360fcu.com/covid19 and facebook.com/coast360fcu.

DOCOMO

DOCOMO PACIFIC has implemented a work-from-home policy.

On Monday, in an email to all associates, DOCOMO PACIFIC’s Chief People Officer, Nathan Taimanglo stated that, “Effective today, March 16, 2020, DOCOMO PACIFIC will be following our local government's lead in Guam and instructing our administrative teams at our DPAC HQ to work from home until further notice. This is a proactive response to most recent news related to COVID-19. All associates should practice social distancing whenever possible, and conduct meetings via Teams and phone.” As a telecommunications provider, our associates are well-equipped to work remotely. As one of Guam’s largest private employers, it is our responsibility to help “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 outbreaks.

TakeCare / FHP

FHP Health Center & TakeCare announced new hours for Medical and Urgent Care and customer service phone numbers.

The FHP Health Center has temporarily suspended non-essential services to adhere to the governor’s directive of mobilizing only essential department and staff.

• Effective Monday, Medical and Urgent Care Department hours of operation will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Dental and Vision departments will be temporarily suspending routine visits and will have on call provider and staff to attend to urgent issues. For inquires call, 646-5825 extension #8174

TakeCare offices in Tamuning at the Baltej Pavilion, Philippines and Saipan, will be closed until further notice.

Members are advised to call Customer Service, 647-3526, with questions.

For medical referral inquiries, customers can call TakeCare MRS: (671) 300-5995.