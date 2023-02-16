Local businessman Jim Adkins dies

Local businessman James “Jim” L. Adkins, who was president and chairman of the board of East-West Rental Center Inc. and East-West Business Center Inc., died Tuesday.

Adkins was born in Cordele, Georgia, and was a member of the U.S. Navy before moving to Guam and opening his successful businesses.

Adkins came from modest beginnings on Guam and began his first business, East-West Rental Center, on island in 1972. Before venturing out on his own, Adkins worked for local family-owned businesses including Moylan’s Wholesale Co. and Ada’s Inc., according to an article published by the Marianas Business Journal in 2012, when Adkins was nominated for the 2011 Guam Business Magazine Executive of the Year award.

Adkins and his wife were recognized by the Guam Chamber of Commerce as Guam Business Hall of Fame Business Laureates in 2013, according to a legislative resolution commending and congratulating the couple on the achievement.

According to the resolution, Adkins discovered he could start a business out of providing tools for rent for usage that would make history on Guam.

Lauded as a pioneer and visionary, Adkins researched his business idea and sought investors and eventually went on to open his first store in Maite.

After years of hard work, long hours, few days off, taking little money home and investing in more equipment, Adkins and his wife eventually were able to expand their business after Supertyphoon Pamela hit Guam.

After the devastating storm, residents of the island were in need of generators and other equipment. With the help of his wife as the company’s accountant, they were able to buy out their investors and become the sole proprietors of East-West Rental Inc. in 1978, according to the resolution.

The company expanded to Saipan in 1983. Its current facility in Upper Tumon was constructed and the Adkins eventually founded Ten-Tak Supply Company, Loan Mart and the East-West Business Center in Upper Tumon, the resolution stated.

Throughout the years, the couple and their family have been staunch supporters of community organizations including the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, the Guam Chamber of Commerce Armed Forces Committee, the Guam USO, the Navy League of Guam, Andersen Air Force Base Civilian Advisory Council, the Rotary Club of Guam, the California Rental Association, the American Rental Association, the National Pawnbrokers Association and the American Legion, the resolution stated.

With deep-rooted concern for education, the couple also founded the James L. and Rosita S. Adkins Scholarship Foundation.

Adkins leaves a “lasting legacy,” the Guam Chamber of Commerce stated.

“On behalf of the Board and Membership of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, we send our sincerest condolences to Mrs. Rose Adkins and the family of Mr. Jim Adkins, Past Chairman of the Board (2003). We have lost a true friend and a champion of Guam with his passing. Jim was not only an entrepreneurial visionary, but he was a ‘roll up your sleeves and let's work together to get things done’ person,” the organization stated.

“And get things done, he did. In his time as Chairman, he fought the increase of taxes, he brought government and business leaders together to discuss ways the government can work more efficiently to help all the residents and businesses of Guam. With the Chamber Armed Forces Committee, Jim made trips to Washington DC, paid for out of his own pocket, to advocate for the needs of Guam and a sustained military presence in our region that not only continues to benefit Guam today but the entire Nation and the world. He leaves behind a lasting legacy that has made a difference in our economic sustainability. He will be greatly missed,” the chamber stated.