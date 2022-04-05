Triple J announced the recent hiring of Richard “Conno” Pierce as the executive chef of the Triple J Restaurant Group in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Pierce will assume leadership duties of Triple J’s restaurant, hotel and commercial kitchen operations and help lead the restaurant group in a new direction, according to Triple J.

With more than 15 years in the industry, in almost every position possible within a back-of-house setting, including mass meal preparation/catering services, Pierce is eager to put his culinary development background into play here back home in the CNMI, according to Triple J in a press release.

Coming back home was always in the cards for Pierce, who left Saipan when he was 15 to follow in his mother, Marian Aldan-Pierce’s, footsteps.

"From Hawaii, to Washington, to Minnesota, he’s always had this idea of coming back home to be with family, bringing his knowledge and passion back to the island," according to Triple J. "His hope is to instill today’s industry standards in co-workers and employees with the hope that they will obtain his same enthusiasm, work ethic and love for the profession of being a true culinarian as he has."

With an impressive portfolio, having worked alongside Michelin star chefs from The French Laundry in Napa Valley California; SingleThread in Healdsburg California; and Alinea in Chicago, Conno Pierce has worked closely with celebrity chef Justin Sutherland during his time with Madison Restaurant Group as executive chef/culinary director, and most recently as sous chef for the Hitchcock Restaurant Group, working directly under two-time James Beard-winning Chef Brendon McGill. Conno Pierce is most excited to bring that Michelin-star cooking style to Saipan, according to Triple J.

“Many people aren’t familiar with the Michelin-star system, my hope is to change the mindset that it is pompous and picky, and more about the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavors, the mastery of techniques and the personality of the team and the chef as expressed in the cuisine, and consistency both over time and across the entire menu,” Conno Pierce stated.

Triple J’s Chairman and CEO, Robert “Bob” Jones stated, “while Chef Conno exhibits the rare traits of being formally trained in culinary arts and the ability to lead, develop and grow businesses, what makes him the best chef for our group has more to do with his passion for leading people and creating a culture within the industry here in the CNMI.”

Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer added, “Our business philosophy has always been ‘Customers First’ focused, and we look forward to Chef Conno leading our kitchens by example and investing in the people in a way that will inspire us all.”