Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded a $26 million firm-fixed-price contract to Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV on Oct. 24 for the design and construction of a communications facility at Joint Region Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base, NAVFAC stated in a press release.

“The new facility ensures a diverse communications system is available to support theater requirements,” said NAVFAC Pacific Design and Construction project manager Derek Nakata.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Work to be performed provides for the construction of the facility, new roadways, utilities, security feature, and incidental related work, NAVFAC said.

Work will be performed in Yigo, with an expected completion date of February 2025, NAVFAC added.